Gov. Obiano’s SA, Sheriff Zadok is Dead

Comrade Sheriff Emeka Eboh Zadok, the Special Assistant on Students Matter to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, is dead.

The special adviser died after a brief illness on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

He died at the Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, in Anambra state.

He was appointed Special Assistant to Governor Obiano on Students’ Matters in the year 2017.

Zadok was a known student leader and a frontline member of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Zadok, in 2016, vied for the National President position of NANS but lost to the immediate past president, Aruna Kadiri.

Zadok was a participatory member of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Association of South-East Youth Community Leaders (ASEYC) and Nigeria’s Representative at the West African Student’s Union (WASU).

He is survived by his immediate family and lovely wife. Comrade Zadok is from Abia State and was President, Umuobasi Youth Association.

In a statement by the Anambra Stakeholders Forum and NANS Zone ‘B’ stakeholders, they resolved to give the late students’ leader a befitting burial.

They also ordered that a condolence register be opened at his immediate constituency, NANS Zone ‘B’ Transport Welfare Office at UNIZIK bus stand temporary site Awka, Anambra State from the 10th to 21st of July, 2020.

The statement announced the formation of a Central Planning Committee and subcommittees to handle all preparations for his burial. The committee has Comrade Chika Nzelu as Chairman and Comrade Chuks Obele as Secretary.

A tentative burial date of July 22 was announced, while the central planning committee is to liaise with the immediate family of the deceased and also carry the family along in every planning/preparation of his funeral rites.

As at press time, there was no official statement yet from the Anambra state government, condoling with the bereaved family



However, the leading Presidential Candidate of NANS, Sunday Asefon has written a condolence letter to the family and Nigerian Students.

Asefon Sunday on Tuesday, July 7th, wrote a condolence letter on the death of Students Leader, Zadok.

“It was saddening to receive the news of the death of Comrade Zadok Emeka Eboh, I also convey my heartfelt condolence to the Nigerian students populace on this grievous loss. May God have mercy on him,” part of the letter read.

Meanwhile, in line with its tradition, the symbol of New NANS today observed a minute silence and changed all campaign platforms’ DP to his picture in honour of his leader in struggle.

