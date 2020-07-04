Gov.Ortom’s wife, son, domestic staff test positive for COVID-19

The Benue First Lady, Mrs Eunice Ortom, her son and some domestic staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

The governor’s wife announced this in a press statement she personally signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Saturday.

According to her the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) notify her of the development through her test result that returned positive on Friday evening.

Ortom further disclosed that she, her son and one domestic staff have all gone on safe isolation as directed by NCDC.

She appealed to all those who came in contact with her in the last two weeks to go for the test.

“A few moments ago, I received my result from the tests earlier carried out on me by NCDC personnel on routine screening at Government House, Makurdi and the test returned that I and my son and some staff are COVID-19 positive.

“We have, from this moment, gone into isolation as required by the protocols and would immediately begin the treatment as advised by medical experts.

“While I have taken the responsibility to personally call everyone, I can recall having had recent contact with to go for testing, I advise anyone, who has had close contact with me in the last two weeks and the general public to go for screening and testing.

“I wish to reiterate that been COVID-19 positive is not a death sentence as evident by the many recoveries recorded thus far so.

“There is no need to panic, but we should continue to be responsible in our actions so as to keep others safe,’’ Mrs Ortom said.

She urged the public to take preventive measures so as to be protected and be safe by observing the primary protocols of wearing face masks, constant hand washing, maintaining social distancing and staying indoors if not necessary to go out.

NAN reports that Gov. Samuel Ortom has earlier appealed to all his appointees to go for the COVID-19 test.

NCDC daily update has indicated that Benue has 32 new cases bringing the total in the state to 97 positive cases.

