Gov Sanwo-Olu inaugurates indigenous face mask manufacturing factory

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday inaugurated the first indigenous face mask manufacturing factory, O-Care Medical Face Mask Factory in Lagos.

The factory which is situated at Amuwo Odofin area is primed to produce 240,000 face masks daily.

The governor said that the manufacturing of the face masks attested to the “can-do” spirit of Nigerians, while commending the manufacturer for taking such laudable step.

He said that the production of the mask by a Nigerian company, Transgreen Nigeria Ltd. was a response to shortage of medical devices that trailed the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The governor said that his administration was committed to the project and that was why it sent delegates to the factory twice in the last two months since the idea started.

”This is a strategic production and we as a state government will be supporting it, it is a confirmation of what we stand for, creating a favourable atmosphere for business to do well,” he said.

While commending the company for bringing the very first production line in medical devices, Sanwo-Olu assured that his government would support the endeavour.

He subsequently placed the first order for 250,000 face masks, assuring further that the government would support the company to ensure the face masks were affordable and accessible to the people.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who gave a goodwill message virtually, also commended the Managing Director of the company, Mr Cyprian Orakpo .

”I want to commend you for rising and taking up the challenge between the months of May and July to solve the problem of shortage of medical devices occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19.

”Between May and June, you achieved this feat, it was done in record time, I wish you many more successes ahead,” Osinbajo said.

Earlier, Orakpo said that he decided to take up the challenge of going into the production when in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic there was shortage and scarcity of medical devices all over the world.

”Respiratory hygiene has taken a centre stage in curbing the spread of this contagious disease. Wearing a face mask has become the new normal.

”Transgreen Nigeria Ltd. has been up to the occasion to fill this void and contribute its quota in fighting this pandemic and to promote health security in the country and world at large,” he said.

According to him, O-Care Medical Face Mask Factory is the first certified and registered medical face mask manufacturer in Nigeria and indeed, sub-Saharan Africa.

He said that apart from face mask, the company also manufactured other medical devices such as gloves, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), respirators, ventilators, among others.

”O-Care Medical Face Mask is a 3-Ply face mask that offers protection against dust, pollen, bacteria and all known viruses with breathable comfort and low respiratory resistance. This product is durable and manufactured to WHO standards.

”The first or outermost layer called hydrophobic non-woven layer protects the wearer from droplets and splashes.

”The middle layer called meltblown is the filter against bacteria and viruses while the innermost or skin layer is a soft fabric/tissue that is comfortable to the skin,” Orakpo said.

