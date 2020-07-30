The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has lambasted the Nigerian Army over an attack on his convoy in Baga, a town in Kukawa Local Government Area of the State.

Recall that The Street Journal had reported that Governor Zulum who had departed Maiduguri on Monday afternoon for the northern part of the state to continue his food distribution programme which he started earlier in July, was ambushed by Boko Haram insurgents.

On Wednesday, July 29, he was scheduled to visit Baga, a fishing town on the shores of the Lake Chad region which has been under the control of insurgents for many years until the military reclaimed the area.

However, just a few kilometres to Baga, gunmen opened fire on the Governor’s convoy.

The Governor was forced to retreat while security operatives on escort duties repelled the attackers.

While confronting the Commanding Officer in Mile 4, Governor Zulum expressed utmost disappointment at the inability of the military to rid Baga and environs of the terrorists.

Zulum Said:

“You have been here for over one year now, there are 1,181 soldiers here; if you cannot take over Baga which is less than 5 km from your base, then we should forget about Baga. I will inform the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy the men to other places that they can be useful.”

“You people said there’s no Boko Haram here, then who attacked us?”

The Governor has since returned with his entourage to Monguno where the distribution of palliatives continues.

The post Gov. Zulum Lambasts Army Over Attack On His Convey appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...