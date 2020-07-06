Government to Close Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos For Six Months

The Federal Ministry of Works has revealed that it will be closing the third mainland bridge in Lagos for a period of six months effective July 24.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, disclosed this to newsmen today saying consultations are currently ongoing for another phase of repairs on the 11.8 km bridge.

Popoola further said that the repair works would start on the outward mainland section of the bridge, adding that the Ministry is already working with relevant agencies to ensure the free flow of traffic during the period.

The third mainland bridge has gone through a series of repair works. In August 2018, it was shut for a three-day investigative maintenance check.

There have also been reports of some worn-out expansion joints on the structure, raising concerns over the state of the bridge.

This development will force motorists in Lagos who ply the bridge to begin making arrangements for alternative routes.

