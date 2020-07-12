Government Urges States To Help NAPTIP Rehabilitate Trafficked Victims, As Lady Put Up For Sale in Lebanon, Others Return

The trafficked returnees experienced various degrees of physical, mental and sexual abuse in Lebanon.

The government through the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora has urged states to support the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), in rehabilitating trafficked victims.

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, (APC-Oyo), made the call while receiving 29 victims of human trafficking from Lebanon, on Saturday in Abuja.

The government representative said that nine of the girls were from Oyo 9, three from Ondo, two from Delta, and one each from Ekiti, Ebonyi, Cross Rivers, Edo and Anambra respectively.

She said that the fight against human trafficking could not be left for the Federal Government alone, saying that state governments and other stakeholders had roles to play.

“We call on state governors going forward to support NAPTIP to ensure that the girls are properly rehabilitated.

“At the same time, let us make sure they are ambassadors against human trafficking to discourage other young girls from thinking that there are greener pastures over there when really there are not.

“There are more girls coming home, we need to come together as a nation to put a stop to human trafficking.

“We need to come together as a nation to provide for girls and stop them from travelling abroad in search of greener pastures,” she said.

Narrating her ordeal, one of the victims, Miss Priscilla Chidibem, said that she was made to work all day under very horrible conditions.

Chidibem, who was on a wheelchair, explained a fracture she sustained in her waist whilst doing the job, developed complications, putting her in her current condition.

She said her employers made her work hard in spite of the pains and even assaulted her when could not walk.

“I cried day and night, I almost committed suicide twice but jettisoned the idea when I remembered my mother.

“If I took my life, I do not think my mother will be able to survive it, I went through hell, I cannot explain, I was sick and was abused,” she said.

Another lady, Arowolo Olamide Temitope who was barred from boarding an evacuation flight to Nigeria by the Lebanese airport management after receiving orders from her employer in Lebanon was also one of the returnees evacuated by the federal government.

A video of Temitope circulated on the internet regarding the violation of her human rights in Lebanon. She said in the viral video she was beaten by Mahmoud Zahran, the husband of her employer, Feyzeh Diab, on April 25, at their home in Choueifat, South of Beirut, after accusing her of stealing a phone.

After that, the Federal Government and NAPTIP swung into action.

Narrating her experience, “I’m happy being home. Going to Lebanon is like (going to) a hell. Nobody knows that will happen there. I advise other girls to stay here in Nigeria and try to make it the way the Lord puts them through, because going outside there was like a hell, not only in Lebanon. What I experienced in Lebanon, I pray even not for Satan to experience it.”

Like this: Like Loading...