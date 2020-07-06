Governor Akeredolu Of Ondo Recovers From COVID-19

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has recovered from COVID-19.

This development is coming after spending days in self-isolation following his infection with the virus.

Governor Akeredolu in a weekly press briefing on Monday confirmed the development, adding that the doctors confirmed his negative status after running the test twice.

Governor Akeredolu said, “After some days in isolation, our team of doctors decided to take a sample and I was tested again in accordance with the treatment protocols of COVID-19. The result came earlier today, and I tested negative.”

“Let me firstly give thanks to God for his mercies. I thank all citizens and residents of Ondo State who have shown me great love and genuine affection.

“They have shown this through their prayers, phone calls, and kind words expressing their regrets and solidarity. Rest assured that I am deeply inspired by your faith and goodwill and I wish to state categorically that this season shall soon pass away,”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health in the State, Wahab Adegbenro on Thursday, July 2 succumbed to complications from the coronavirus infection.

Adegbenro died at one of the Infectious Disease hospitals in the state.

Advertisements