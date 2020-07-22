Daily News

Governor Ayade’s aide accused of rape slumps, dies

A former commissioner for information in Cross River State, who was appointed special adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on biodiversity, Mr Edet Okon Asim, has reportedly slumped inside his car and died.

Last year, he was accused of raping a maid.

The case is still being heard in the court.

It is reliably gathered from family sources and colleagues in government that Asim died in his car around Eta Agbo neighbourhood in Calabar Tuesday night.

Our correspondent learned Asim’s body has been deposited in a morgue.

