Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has confirmed in a statement that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the statement, he and some of his close aides tested positive for the virus after carrying out the coronavirus test.

The governor revealed that they are currently asymptomatic but have since isolated, in line with protocols laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Umahi directed the Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, to take over the frontline coordination of the state’s fight against the pandemic to protect Ebonyi people.

He appealed to the people of Ebonyi state to take the NCDC protocols more seriously while stating that he’s working from home and will conduct all meetings virtually.

Ebonyi State, according to the NCDC, has recorded at least 438 cases of the virus.

Also, about 357 persons have been successfully treated and discharged while three have died.

