Governor Obiano under attack over suspension of Monarch

By Dennis Agbo

TWO groups, Anambra Ekunie and Ukwulu Development Union, Malaysia, have taken swipes on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state for suspending from office the traditional ruler of Ukwulu community, HRH, Igwe Peter Uyanwa.

Uyanwa was on Monday suspended from his traditional stool and his staff of office withdrawn for alleged actions capable of causing security breach in the state.

The two groups, however, insisted that the traditional ruler was suspended for disagreeing with the state government on the issue of zoning of the state governorship ticket which its election comes up next year.

Speaking in Enugu on Tuesday, President of Anambra Ekunie, Dr. Ifeanyi Anachusi alleged that Governor Obiano was chasing shadows instead of focusing on how to rescue the state from its myriad of problems.

Anachusi also said the action of the state government confirmed its earlier alarm on the plot by the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA-led government to clampdown on the traditional institutions to push through its agenda of zoning the 2021 governorship to Anambra South.

“Today, we have been vindicated. Gov. Obiano went ahead to suspend Igwe Peter Uyanwa irrespective of his right as a citizen of the state to hold and express his political views. Every citizen of Nigeria is protected by the constitution of the republic which guarantees him or her freedom to associate freely and to participate in the governance of his state.

“As it is, there is no known law in Anambra state which removes the constitutional rights of a traditional ruler to associate with anybody including politicians. There is also no known law anywhere in Anambra state which mandates traditional rulers to accept whatever policy the governor introduces hook, line and sinker. We are not aware of any such laws. What Obiano has done is to demonstrate his gradual descent into dictatorship,” Anachusi said.

In a similar development, a Diaspora group, Ukwulu Development Union, Malaysia, blamed Governor Obiano for handing down one-year suspension on their traditional ruler, Igwe Peter Uyanwa, who is also the chairman of Anambra Central Traditional Rulers Council.

President of the Diaspora group, Nze Thomas Chujekwu, described the suspension as an act of intimidation and display of high handedness.

Chujekwu said: “Suspension of our traditional ruler, Igwe Peter Uyanwa, by the government of Anambra State, is intimidation to our community and display of high handedness by Governor Willie Obiano.

“Though a media house belonging to the state government said the certificate was withdrawn for some security reasons and based on actions or inactions of the traditional ruler, it was later gathered from reliable sources that Igwe Peter Uyanwa’s suspension was not unconnected with his stand on the 2021 governorship election in Anambra.

“If the information is correct, we urge Obiano to withdraw his action for the benefit of peaceful coexistence.

“Every citizen of this country has the right to belong to any lawful assembly or political party of his choice; including choice of candidates or zone to support. Therefore, sons and daughters of Ukwulu kingdom residents in Malaysia do not find suspension of our traditional ruler any funny. We, therefore, urge our governor to reverse his decision on the monarch.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Governor Obiano under attack over suspension of Monarch appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...