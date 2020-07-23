Governors, CBN to Sign MoU on ABP next week

Henry Umoru

ABUJA- GOVERNORS of the thirty six states of the country under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF will next week sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN on the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), a new partnership with the Apex bank aimed at strengthening the implementation of the programme and economic opportunities for smallholder farmers in all States.

According to the Governors, after the signing of the MoU on July 28th, 2020, the initiative would be followed by the establishment of a joint project team, engagement with stakeholders and launch during the 2020 dry season farming.

Rising from the 13th Teleconference Meeting of the forum, the governors said that arrangements were being put in place for the disbursement of other available funds that will help close the financing gap created by the pandemic, including the US$100 million COVID-19 Support from the World Bank and the 1 Billion Naira to each State from the federal government to fund health mitigation measures and infrastructure refunds for federal government roads constructed or rehabilitated by State governments.

In a communique signed by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the governors have resolved to strengthen the risk communication pillar of the State COVID-19 Task Teams as proposed by the PTF National Coordinator, and foster stronger collaboration with the National Orientation Agency, State Orientation Agencies, religious and traditional institutions, as well as civil societies.

He said that they will also step-up the current efforts by taking key health and safety measures to the doorsteps of Nigerians in all 774 local governments areas in the country.

The Communique read, ” We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our meeting held today, deliberated on issues affecting the country especially the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The NGF Chairman provided an update on: The Forum’s collaboration with the EU/UN Spotlight Initiative and its partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on sexual violence and protection for women and children. The new partnership is aimed at strengthening actions kickstarted by State governments following the declaration of a State of Emergency on Sexual and Gender-based Violence by the Forum at its meeting of 10th of June 2020, and the willingness of members to engage in the development of a national post-COVID-19 blueprint

“Consultation with the Senate Health Committee, the Ministry of Health, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and National Health Insurance Agency to facilitate the continuous implementation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) during the period of the pandemic. All parties have agreed to lift the requirement for counterpart funding to enable qualified States access undisbursed funds in the facility.

“Ongoing consultative meetings with the federal government to resolve the contentious provisions of the Executive Order #10. State governments have expressed that they are integrally not opposed to the autonomy of the judiciary and the legislature.

” Arrangements for the disbursement of other available funds that will help close the financing gap created by the pandemic, including the US$100 million COVID-19 Support from the World Bank and the 1 Billion Naira to each State from the federal government to fund health mitigation measures and infrastructure refunds for federal government roads constructed or rehabilitated by State governments

“The Forum also received updates and presentations from: The Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Chairman of the NGF Sub-Committee interfacing with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 spoke on the collaboration between States and the federal government to reopen schools, especially for graduating students of secondary schools; and government strategies to increase the volume of sample collection which is currently around 30% utilization.

“The Task Team Leader for the World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability – Program-for-Results (PforR), Yue Man Lee provided key updates on the program and actions for State governments to meet upcoming deadlines for the 2019 Annual Performance Assessment (APA) and the SFTAS Additional Financing Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs). The update also highlighted adjustments made to the Original 2020-2021 DLIs in response to COVID-19.

” Dr. Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of the Presidential Tax Force (PTF) on COVID-19 who gave a briefing on the need to for Governors to strengthen the risk communication pillar of the COVID-19 pandemic response. He urged all the States Governors to raise the profile of the pillar by appointing the Honourable Commissioner of Information as Chairman and a senior traditional leader in the State as Co-Chair with the State Health promotion officer as Secretary. Membership should be broad-based including relevant MDAs such as NOA, development partners and private sector. A similar structure should also be created in each of the LGAs. He also recommended that State Governors should hold a high level meeting of traditional and religious leaders with the expanded risk communication team to strategize on achieving the level of community engagement essential for influencing positive behaviour and the uptake of health and safety measures by the public during the period of the pandemic. The update also highlighted additional health funding available to State governments from the federal government estimated at around N2.1 billion per State and Hot Spot Strategy which prioritize COVID-19 interventions in local government areas with elevated incidences.

“The NGF Secretariat’s Agric Advisor, Olatunde Akande also made a presentation on the NGF/CBN partnership on the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP). The new partnership is in line with the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan and will leverage on the ABP to expand economic opportunities for smallholder farmers across the country by increasing their capacity to access land, low interest financing, extension services, Good Agricultural Practices and guaranteed markets for their produce. It will cover all CBN-focused crops, including rice, maize, cotton, cassava, oil palm, fish, cowpea, poultry and livestock among others.

“State government, through their Ministries of Finance will utilize technical assistance available within the NGF Secretariat to publish their approved amended 2020 COVID-19-responsive budgets by 31st July 2020; maintain the implementation of a tax compliance relief programme for individual taxpayers and business to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis; issue emergency procurement guidelines; and adopt procedures to facilitate the participation of small and medium scale enterprises in State procurement by 30th September 2020.

” In the light of the proposed partnership with the CBN on the ABP, an official MoU signing will be held on Tuesday, 28th June 2020. The initiative will be followed by the establishment of a joint project team, engagement with stakeholders and launch during the 2020 dry season farming.”

