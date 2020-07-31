Gowon to Christians: pray for Buhari to avoid Nigeria’s division

Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

A FORMER Head of State,Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has expressed fear that Nigerian may disintegrated.

He called for prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gowon said some people with sinister motives do not want peace to reign in the country.

Although he acknowledged that Buhari was doing a lot, he noted that the security challenges in the country were still obvious.

He spoke at a thanksgiving service and reception organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in honour of the newly appointed Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, in Abuja on Thursday.

Gowon, who was represented by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, said: “You (Pam) are coming into the office at a time that we have very serious security challenges.

“I know President Muhammadu Buhari is doing a lot, but the challenges are still there. There are people with sinister motives, who wouldn’t want peace. I appeal to CAN to continue to pray, not only for Yakubu Pam, but for the President and all of us and for your dear country, so that Nigeria will not go asunder.

“I once made a comment that this country is too big and versed with a population of over 200 million.

”A scholar said that we are structurally complex and diverse. If our territorial integrity is undermined, Somalia will be a child’s play. We don’t have to toil with our unity…. We need to reestablish peace, push forward our agenda for our territorial integrity. We need to support the President. We can take our country to the next level because we have the human and material resources to do so.”

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, who was one of the prominent persons at the event, also said that Nigeria needed religious tolerance.

Omo- Agege urged the newly appointed NCPC boss to be an agent of change and propagate tolerance and love among Nigerians.

His words: “We need to sustain and improve intra-religious and inter-religious harmony among Nigerians for which you are well known.

“I trust that you will bring your wealth of knowledge and experience in the teachings of Christ, to propagate tolerance and love in our country. These will help reduce violence , religious intolerance and brigandage in the country.

CAN president Rev. Samson Ayokunle urged the NCPC executive secretary to always be courageous and take the right steps, no matter the situation.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, urged Pam to perform with the fear of God in his new office.

Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen also called for peace in the country and advised the NCPC boss to rise up to the occasion and condemn violence.

Pam promised not to disappoint Buhari, the Christian community and the entire country in the discharge of his duties.

