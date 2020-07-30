GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Three Dare-Devil Armed Robbers Burnt To Death In Oyo

On Wednesday, luck ran out on three dare-devil armed robbers who tried to rob a bank, believed to be First Bank in the Okeho area of Oyo State.

Following the failed attempt, the dare-devil robbers were burnt to death by an angry mob.

A statement from Gbenga Fadeyi, the spokesperson of the police command, said the robbers rode in an 18-seater bus and arrived at the bank premises at about 3 pm.

The robbers gained access into the bank by using dynamites and AK-47 riffles shots to blow the bank security door.

According to Fadeyi, a collaborative effort of the Police Tactical teams, Vigilante and hunters yielded results as the dare-devil robbers failed to cart away money.

The spokesperson said while the robbers fled the scene of the attack, the 18-seater bus they rode in, somersaulted. He said three of the robbery suspects who were arrested when the bus somersaulted, were set on fire by the mob.

The State Commissioner of Police has now directed all the Police Tactical teams including the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Mobile Police Force (PMF 72) and Police personnel from Okeho Area Command and nearby Divisions to be on the trail of other members of the fleeing robbery gang who escaped in different directions.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that local hunters confronted some dare-devil robbers who attempted to rob a bank in Oyo State, while a mob set three members of the gang ablaze.

This development comes a few days after some thieves were caught and set ablaze by a mob in Imo State.

See more photos below

