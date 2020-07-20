Grazing reserve: Niger seeks herders’ cooperation

Agency Reporter

NIGER State Government has solicited the support and cooperation of herders for the success of the Bobi Grazing Reserve in the Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Livestock and Fisheries Haruna Dukku stated this yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting with Fulani herdsmen camped at the ranch in Bobi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was aimed at educating the herders on the need for their support and participation in modern animal husbandry, and was organised by the ministry. Dukku said that it was the government’s desire for the herders to ensure the production of high-quality dairy as failure to meet up with the required quantity would not be tolerated.

He said that basic social amenities such as healthcare services, education, and market among others would be provided in the reserve as well as youths and women empowerment to improve living standards.

Dukku said that to ensure security in the reserve, anyone coming in would be profiled and issued identity cards, adding that security personnel would be stationed to secure the environment.

The commissioner said that about 100 youths within the reserve would be trained and equipped to support security personnel.

