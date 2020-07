Andy Anokye, 33, who performed under the stage name Solo 45, was earlier found guilty following a trial of 30 charges relating to a two-year period. He was unanimously convicted of 21 rapes, five counts of false imprisonment, two counts of assault by penetration and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm The musician was […]

