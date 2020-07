On Friday night the Grime star, Riley, shocked followers with a series of tweets and was given an hours-long ban and has also been dropped by his management. Users of the site were further enraged when Wiley resumed posting on Saturday morning and the offending tweets were still available to view on the site. After […]

The post Grime Rapper Wiley Dropped By Management Over Anti-Semitic Rant appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...