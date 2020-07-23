Group carpets Obaseki over alleged attack on Okunbor, others

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A group: Joint Forces for the Defence of Democracy in Edo State (JOFDES) yesterday condemned purported recent attacks on business mogul Captain Hosa Okunbor by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

They also criticised the roles he purportedly played in the non-inauguration of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) chaired by a former deputy governor of Edo state and chain of events that led to the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

A joint press statement signed by the convener and co-convener of the group: Felix Isere Esq and Comrade Kola Edokpayi issued yesterday, the group expressed shock over the role the governor purportedly played in some attacks on Okunbor when according to them he was supposed to protest Okunbor who is an illustrious son of the state from such attacks like Gov Nyesome Nwike recently did to the former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Commission, NDDC.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, Isere said “It has become compounded embarrassing to read and see the persistent, unbridled and unprovoked daily attacks on prominent indigenes of Edo state by the very person who ought to be their number one security officer, protector, and defender. If these persons went against any known laws of the land, it could be understood. But, this is not the case.

“Of late, the governor of Edo State has been in the media for haunting and hunting down prominent sons and daughters of Edo State that he perceives to be even remotely, whether genuinely or otherwise, not on the same page with his personal political ambition.

Ironically, while the governor succeeded in his significant contribution in the dethronement of his fellow kinsmen from federal positions, he has never made any attempt to equally replace them with Edo indigenes.

“We condemn in very strong terms, Mr. Governor’s penchant to always engage in a ‘fight to finish’ with anybody with opposing views to his.

“The attempt to use the instrument of the state to coerce innocent people of Edo State to his side will continue to position him in the wrong political spotlight and it must stop.

Fundamentally, The attempt to use the instrument of State to mislead and coerce innocent people of Edo State to his side will continue to position him in the wrong political spotlight.

“As the election gets closer, Mr. Governor should court the enviable path of peace, build more bridges of friendship and recall his social media merchants from disparaging the name of Edo sons and daughters who have contributed far more than him, even as a governor to the overall

The post Group carpets Obaseki over alleged attack on Okunbor, others appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...