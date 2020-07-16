Group commends Gov Ganduje for establishing Kano State Anti-Corruption Institute

A foremost non-governmental based in Abuja has commended the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Gaduje for recently establishing the Kano State Anti-Corruption Institute.

In a letter addressed to the Governor obtained by our correspondent, the group is known as Centre for Public Trust (CPT) congratulated Ganduje for what it described “as a bold and novel initiative that is capable of transforming the governance landscape in the state”.

The group described the new Anti-Corruption Institute as ”a useful training arena for all arms of government and other stakeholders to research and learn towards evolving a homegrown anti-corruption approach that reflects the peculiarities of the Nigerian context especially Kano State.”

CPT enjoined the Institute to try to ”build partnerships with similar institutes across Africa and the world for cross-fertilization of ideas and knowledge sharing.”

According to the group, it is on record that Kano State remains the first state in Nigeria to establish a state anti-corruption agency.

It will be recalled that the Kano State Anti-corruption and Public Complaints Commission established by the Ganduje administration and led by the anti-corruption czar, Bar. Magaji Muhuyi Rimingado has been very active in prosecuting embezzlers of public resources, promoting the amicable settlement of disputes and recovery of misappropriated funds.

The organisation further called on other state governments to emulate the exemplary efforts of the Kano State Governor in bringing the fight against corruption closer to the grassroots level in order to deliver the dividends of democracy.

