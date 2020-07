Group rallies for unity, warns against mutiny

The Concerned Yoruba Patriots (CYP) have warned politicians calling for a military coup that the unity of Nigeria is “sacrosanct and non-negotiable”.

The South-West group pledged its total support for one indivisible Nigeria in a peaceful rally on Wednesday in Lagos against disintegration, mutiny and destabilization of the country.

Recall that the Military High Command on Tuesday warned officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria against mutiny, reminding them of their oath of allegiance to be totally loyal to the civil authority and protect the constitution.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, gave the warning in a statement in Abuja.

Enenche said that the warning was in response to a statement credited to the National Chairman of National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, calling for the Ghanaian experience under Rawlings in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the Concerned Yoruba Patriots, Convener, Elder Bankole Johnson, disclosed that these disgruntled politicians have already recruited foot soldiers, whipping up ethnic sentiments and portraying a particular tribe as against the interest of the country.

The Concerned Yoruba Patriots further denounced some persons claiming to represent the interest of the region, affirming that the “Yoruba Nation is on the side of one strong and indivisible Nigeria”.

The group further hailed the current administration for its giant strides in entrenching peace and security in the South-West and across the country.

Military warns personnel against mutiny

Enenche warned officers and soldiers against mutiny, stressing that it is instructive to observe that Chukwuanyi’s utterance targeted at the Nigerian Military is inciting.

“What Chidi Chukwuanyi is calling for is a combination of unpopular acts of insurrection and mutiny, which cannot be taken for granted by the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Consequently, I am directed by the High Command of the Nigerian Military to let the general public know and remind personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria that all officers and men of the Nigerian Military swore to an oath of allegiance.

“This translates to unalloyed loyalty to the President, Commander-in-Chief and full subordination to the civil authorities of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“That all officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are to continue to abide by the constitutional provision, in Section 217 sub section 2 (c) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended,

“To suppress insurrection and act in aid of civil authorities to restore order.

“Any act to the contrary is unconstitutional.

“That all officers and men of the Nigerian Military are further reminded of offences contained in Armed Forces Act CAP A 20, The laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which include among others; Mutiny in Sections 52 and 53, which if committed are punishable.

“I am further directed to state clearly and unequivocally that the Nigerian Military is a force that is in consonance with all global best practices and cannot be misguided by any individual or group.

“And for the avoidance of doubt, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is totally loyal to the President, Commander-in-Chief and fully subordinated to the civil authorities of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

