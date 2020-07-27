Group to Buhari, El-rufai: end Southern Kaduna killings now or resign

Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

Concerned Nigerians, a pro-democracy and human rights group has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna state Governor, Mallam Nasir Elrufai to put an end to killings in Southern Kaduna or resign.

The group in a statement signed by its convener, Deji Adeyanju and made available to journalists on Monday in Abuja said, the continued attacks, killings and maiming of Southern Kaduna people by suspected Herdsmen without any meaningful intervention from the Federal and State governments is shocking and despicable.

Adeyanju said: “We condemn in strong terms, the mindless killing of the indigenous people in Southern Kaduna over the past few weeks. All lives matter and we call on the Government of Nigeria and the governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-rufai to wake up to their civic responsibility in addressing the killings of civilians and bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.

“Enough of these senseless and mindless killings. The indigenous people of Southern Kaduna need a respite from all these killings and unrest in their villages.

“Every citizen in Nigeria has a right to be protected by the government and the silence of the state and federal governments concerning the killings going on in Southern Kaduna speak volumes.

“We are equally calling for the resignation of Governor Nasir El-rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari as they have woefully failed in carrying out their duties to the people that they were elected to protect”.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and prays God to grant the souls of all those that have been killed, eternal repose.

Like this: Like Loading...