Daily News

Groups demand protection for businessman allegedly targeted by Boko Haram

By
0
Post Views: Visits 54

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups has raised an alarm over the continued onslaught by the Boko Haram terrorists on the President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Real Estate Investors and Financial Services, Chief Anslem Gbemudu following insinuations that he was instrumental to the death of their leader, Mohammed Yusuf in 2009 [as] The […]

The post Groups demand protection for businessman allegedly targeted by Boko Haram appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Madagascar herb can’t cure COVID-19 – NIPRD

Previous article

COVID-19: Ekiti bans traditional festivals, vows to prosecute defaulters

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News