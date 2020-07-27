Gruesome, most gruesome

Hardball

Where is the element – even the slightest tinge of human compassion as opposed to insensate bestiality of animals? That was a question you wouldn’t help asking if you watched the visuals of the recent execution of five aid workers in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents. It was, without mitigation, a retreat from human civilization.

The victims were humanitarian actors providing succor to millions of Nigerians displaced by the insurgency and in existential threat of survival. They were unarmed operatives putting their lives at risk to save other lives; they were taking help in the face of danger to distressed civilians and were on no account combatants. But the jihadists had other value indices: they abducted these harmless individuals in June and just recently faced them up against one-directional violence. A video of the executions they posted online showed five hooded armed men standing behind the blindfolded hostages as an unidentified voice delivered a message to “infidels,” warning them to “repent and turn to God.” Immediately after, one of the gunmen ordered his colleagues to shoot their helpless captives – from the rear. It was horrid bestiality!

Civilised humanity predictably was outraged and benumbed with shock. But two responses are at issue here. President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to bring the killers to justice, also pledging to “wipe out the remaining vestiges” of the insurgent group. The United Nations deplored the killing of those it described as “committed humanitarians who devoted their lives to helping vulnerable people and communities in an area heavily affected by violence.” UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria Edward Kallon said it was unacceptable that aid workers were being killed when the assistance they provide made the difference between life and death for entire communities. He cited as part of the challenge “the number of illegal vehicular checkpoints set up by non-state armed groups along main supply routes,” adding: “These checkpoints disrupt the delivery of life-saving assistance and heighten the risks of civilians being abducted, killed or injured, with aid workers increasingly being singled out.”

It wasn’t the first killings of kidnapped aid workers by insurgents. Last year, terrorists abducted six humanitarian workers including a female. Five of the hostages were later executed and the female operative remains in captivity.

All eyes are on government to bring these murderers to justice and stop the abductions of humanitarians in the North-east. A low hanger is to immediately clear the routes of those illicit checkpoints the UN fingered. But also, ex-insurgents who are now ‘graduates’ of government’s Operation Safe Corridor programme could be mined for intelligence on hideouts of these criminals that enable them to strike and run, then stage open executions before the military comes around. No potential resource should be left untapped.

Like this: Like Loading...