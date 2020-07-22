Daily News

GTBank marks 10 years of autism advocacy, holds Annual Autism Conference July 27th- 28th

For the past 10 years, Guaranty Trust Bank plc has been at the forefront of the advocacy for people living with autism. The Bank’s Orange Ribbon Initiative has also become a major rallying point for driving awareness about Autism, campaigning against the social stigma associated with developmental disorders and helping people with autism live a full and productive life.

