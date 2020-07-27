Guard against lawlessness, Navy tells recruits 

Precious Igbonwelundu

AS over 1,000 recruits graduate from the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) in Onne, Rivers State, the service has warned them against seeing their uniform as a tool for lawlessness.

Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas gave the warning while reviewing the passing out parade of Batch 29 trainees.

Admiral Ibas, represented by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Rear Admiral David Adeniran, admonished the ratings to always rise above peer pressure and uphold their honour and the navy’s reputation.

“Remember that completion of training is not the end but only the beginning of huge prospects in the service of your fatherland and that the uniform is no licence to lawlessness. Some of you will later rise to become officers, Naval Warrant Officers (NWOs) and much more,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...