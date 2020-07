Unknown gunmen have kidnapped four Chinese nationals working in a construction company in Cross River state, the police said. The gunmen also killed one policeman that was working as a guard at the company. Cross Rivers State police spokeswoman Irene Igbo confirmed the incident on Friday, saying “We lost one of our men during the […]

