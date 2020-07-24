Gunmen abduct popular Makurdi businessman

Gunmen on Friday kidnapped the Chief Executive Officer of Tito group of companies, Chief Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi, owner of popular Titogate eatery in Benue State.

Daily Trust reports that Akinkunmi popularly known as Tito has lend his voice to support the state and Federal Government in some of its people-oriented policies including the ongoing fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

A witness, who is a neigbour to Tito but declined his name on print, told our correspondent that the incident occurred between 12:30am and 1:30am on Friday.

The neighbour said the businessman was abducted after he could not provide the money requested by the heavily armed men.

“The kidnappers were heavily armed. They broke into the new GRA residence of Tito around 12:30am and for about one hour, they ransacked the home.

“They asked him for money but he had none to give to them so they (kidnappers) picked him (Tito) in his car and drove off.

“It was this morning, his car was discovered around lower Benue where it was abandoned,” the witness said.

Another witness also claimed to have seen Tito’s abandoned vehicle around the Lower Benue Basin Development Authority along Makurdi – Otukpo road, about five minutes drive away from the new GRA, Makurdi home of the abducted man.

The witnesses are worried about the business man’s health who in their estimation does not appear strong in recent times.

Spokesperson of the Police in Benue, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident on the State’s police media WhatsApp platform.

Anene stated, “the kidnap of Mr. Isaac Akinkumi is confirmed and investigation is still in progress.

“Today 24/7/2020 at about 0130hrs, Mr. Isaac Akinkumi, was kidnapped in his house at Kanshio, Makurdi. Information was gathered that the four man armed gang scaled through a fence into his compound, forced his door opened and took him to an unknown destination.”

