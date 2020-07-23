Gunmen Ambush Prison Wardens, Release 6 Criminals at Court Entrance

Meanwhile, in yet another attack on Monday, ten people have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Gora Gan community, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Seven people were said to have sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Zonkwa, headquarters of Zangon Kataf LGA.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Sunday, invaded Kukum Daji community in Kaura Local Government Area of the state, killing over 20 people.

The attack took place despite the 24-hour curfew imposed on Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGAs over a month ago by the state government following tension over the killing of a farmer.

Twenty-two people had earlier been killed on July 12, 2020 in similar attacks on Kigudu and Chibob villages, also in Zangon Kataf LGA.

According to the President of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Mr. Jonathan Asake, the Gora Gan incident took place around 8pm on Monday.

Asake said: “In spite of the curfew imposed on Zangon Kataf LGA, the invaders freely went to Gora Gan on Monday night after the killing of over 20 people in Kukum Daji and launched another which led to the killing of 10 people.

“This morning, 10 people were confirmed dead. Seven are in a hospital in Zonkwa.

“Some others are still missing and the youths are going into the bushes in search of them.”

He lamented that many people who have been displaced following the attacks were facing serious humanitarian problems at the Internally Displayed Persons (IDP) camp in Zonkwa.

He said hundreds of people, mostly women, children and the aged from various communities were also relocating to the IDP camp for fear of further attacks by the herdsmen.

“Many displaced people have relocated to the IDP camp in Zonkwa. Many more are trooping to the camp for fear of being attacked.

“As at yesterday (Monday) night, the officials at the IDP camp in Zonkwa told me that 559 people, mostly women, children and the aged from various villages, have relocated to the camp for fear of being attacked by the invaders. That is the situation,” he said.

He said the people are facing real humanitarian crisis and are in need of food, water, clothing, beddings, medicine and basic necessities.

He urged the government to assist the victims with relief materials to alleviate their sufferings.

He also appealed to groups and public spirited individuals to come to the aid of the victims.

Asake, while condemning the attacks, accused the state and the federal governments of failing to stop the incessant killings and destructions.

Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, did not respond to telephone calls and a text message sent to his mobile phone for his reaction on the incident.