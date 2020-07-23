Gunmen Attack Edo Commissioner’s Residence, Promise To Return

The residence of one of Governor Godwin Obaseki‘s Commissioners was attacked by unknown gunmen.

Unknown gunmen attacked the residence of the Commissioner for Youths, Hon. Damian Lawani in Udaba Ekphei Community, Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo state.

Recall that the state government alleged in a statement on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, that it had alerted the masses via publications in national papers that Oshiomhole and a prominent businessman who is an indigene were planning to create chaos in the state.

The state government further alleged that on the instructions of Ize-Iyamu, the thugs held a meeting at Aiguobasimwin, GRA, Benin, where they were paid in advance to cause mayhem in the state.

Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to Governor Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie also alleged that the attack on Lawani was part of the execution of the plans the thugs were tasked with.

Osagie said;

“The gunmen, who did not meet the commissioner at home, shot sporadically at other residents, destroying belongings and leaving Lawani’s family in pains with injuries. “The assailants, who promised to return to inflict more pains on the commissioner and his family, dropped a message with the inscription: ‘Damian Lawani, you are lucky we did not meet you at home, but we promise that we are coming back for you. If you like tighten security.”

