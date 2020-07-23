Gunmen free kidnap suspects, murderers at Plateau court

From Kolade Adeyemi, Jos and Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Gunmen on Thursday opened fire on correctional centre officials as they brought crime suspects to court in Plateau State.

The gunmen took away six suspects, preventing them from standing trial for the charges preferred against them.

The incident happened in Barkin Ladi as a convoy of vehicles brought 10 suspects into the High Court premises.

The suspects were charged with kidnapping, murder, rape, and cattle rustling, among other offences.

An eyewitness said the gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, took away the six suspects unchallenged.

An eyewitness said that, as convoy arrived at the court premises, the gunmen who had laid ambush by the court entrance opened fire at the convoy, releasing the suspects.

The Nation gathered that none of the four armed guards accompanying the convoy returned fire, raising suspicion of collusion.

The state Commandant of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Mr. S.A. Musa, has briefed the Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka on the development.

Mjusa said the court had not notified him of a change in hearing date.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, police said.

Two motorcycles have also been recovered.

The Police Command in Kano State on Thursday paraded three hundred and ninety two suspected armed robbers and kidnappers terrorising the state and its environs.

State Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, who briefed newsmen at the Command said, among the 392 suspects are 30 armed robbers, 26 kidnappers and 312 thugs, known in the local parlance as ‘Yan Daba.’

11 fraudsters, 15 drug dealers and 14 motor vehicle thieves were also paraded.

Several arms, vehicles, handsets, cash and charms were recovered during the combined arrests which began in May.

The recovered items include: 23 vehicles, eight tricycles and seven motorcycles.

Also, 12 rifles including, three AK47 rifles, two Single Barrel guns, two Double Barrels, two Baretta pistols, one locally made pistol and two dane guns were recovered.

1,087 live ammunitions, including 12 live cartridges were also recovered from the suspected armed robbers.

Also recovered were 587 parcels and wraps of dried leaves of Indian hemp valued at N3.8 million, 14 cartons of Codeine expectorants valued at N1.1 million.

Other items recovered from the criminal thugs were 85 GSM handsets, 232 knives, 89 machetes and 67 Bamboo sticks (Gora) which they use in unleashing terror to Kano residents.

Some 2,265 cartons of incense stick burner and 100 cartons of mosquito coil stolen by the suspected criminals were also recovered.

Police said, during one of the raids, Ibrahim Isyaku popularly known as Kawu, 35, and Ahmadu Isyaku a.k.a Shiddi, 45, were nabbed in a house at Rantan Village, Bebeji local government area of Kano State.

Kawu and Shiddi were said to have attacked and robbed Abdullahi Isah of N400 thousand.

Two AK-47 Riffles, two Magazines containing 41 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunitions, one Single Barrel gun with four live cartridges, a set of Army Camouflage uniforms and one Operational Jacket shirt were recovered from the duo.

The police also arrested the 60-year old mother of the suspects, Aisha Isyaku, for attempting to conceal the Operational jacket in a bag.

A syndicate run by Kawu which invaded the residence of the Chairman of Birniwa local government council in Dolen-Kwana Village, Jigawa State, and killed a Police Officer, Sergeant Mohammed Ibrahim, on guard duty, was also smashed.

The AK-47 riffle taken from the deceased Sergeant was also recovered from Kawu who confessed the crime. The police commissioner displayed the riffle while parading the suspects.

Her arrest led to the arrest of 40-year old Abdulkadir Musa, popularly known as Malam Malam, in Yan Mariya Village, Tudun Wada local government area of the state. A locally made Single Barrel with one live Cartridge was recovered from him.

Among the paraded suspects were Yahuza Ibrahim, 40, and Hassan Umar, 24, who were nabbed by a team of Operation Puff-Adder, attached to Anti-Kidnapping Squad. A Honda Henessy car was recovered.

Ibrahim and Umar were said to have kidnapped 73-year old Lawan Abdullahi and demanded huge ransom cash.

Investigation led to the arrest of 37-year old Musa Alhaji Lawan, who is a house boy to the victim. It was discovered that Lawan’s real name is Abdulhadi Falalu.

The police commissioner said: “The achievements were made possible because of our intensified Community Policing engagements under the directives and able leadership of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.”

