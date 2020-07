A 17 year old Juwairiyya Musa Kore, daughter of a member representing Danbatta Constituency at Kano state house of assembly, Murtala Musa Kore, has been kidnapped by unknown men. Juwairiyya, an SS II student of Government Girls Secondary School, Jogana, was abducted Sunday at her father’s home at Kore village in Danbatta local government, about […]

