Gunmen kidnap, release widow of former Edo Speaker on way to prepare for his burial

Hold on to her driver

Duo abducted hours after Garba’s death

Obaseki tasks police to step in

By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief and James Azania, Lokoja

Gunmen on Saturday kidnapped the widow of Alhaji Zakawanu Garuba, a former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, a few hours after he passed on in Abuja.

Also kidnapped was the couple’s driver.

Mrs Hassana Garuba who is a magistrate and the driver were abducted at Kabba, Kogi State,on their way to Auchi,the home town of the deceased to prepare for his burial.

She was however released last night.

Mrs Garuba was in the company of three of her children and her aged mother in law when the hoodlums struck..

They old woman and the children were left untouched.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State asked the police to step in immediately to rescue the captive.

Alhaji Zakawanu Garuba, 54, was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and served as speaker between 2007 and 2009.

He died in Abuja following a brief illness.

This is the second time Mrs.Garuba would be kidnapped,the first being five years ago when she was working as a magistrate in Benin.

A huge ransom was paid to get her released.

She subsequently relocated to Abuja.

Reacting to the development last night before Hassana’s release a shocked Governor Obaseki asked the police to step in immediately to rescue the kidnapped persons.

Obaseki in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said a rescue operation had commenced immediately the incident was brought to the attention of security agencies in Edo state, while the Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, was working with his Kogi state counterpart to ensure the victims’ rescue.

Police Inspector General Mohammed Adamu had ordered the Kogi State Commissioner of Police to ensure Hassana’s immediate rescue from the kidnappers.

Governor Yahaya Bello was also said to have put out some word “on the street”

Details of her release were not immediately known

The late ex-speaker was on an employee of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).

He was born on August 23, 1965 and held the chieftaincy title of Oshioze of Auchi Kingdom.

He will be laid to rest today in his Auchi residence.

Like this: Like Loading...