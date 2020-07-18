Gunmen kidnap wife, son of former Edo speaker hours after his death

Gunmen have kidnapped the wife and a son of the late former Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba’s hours after his demise.

Garuba, a two-time member of Edo Assembly died Saturday morning at an Abuja hospital.

Daily Trust learnt that Mrs Zakawana and her son who were travelling from Abuja to Auchi were abducted at Irepeni axis of Lokoja- Okene highway.

The gunmen also kidnapped their driver but left behind the deceased lawmaker’s aged mother because of her frailty.

The Kogi state Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Ede, said he got information of a kidnap incident around Okene, but could not confirm the exact situation.

“Yes, I heard of a kidnap incident around Okene and, I have sent my policemen to the area to ascertain the correct position of things. I do not know what exactly happened, so I cannot confirm what I don’t know. My men have gone their already,” the CP explained.

However, the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayah William said following the information, police swung into action and rescued three persons.

It was not certain whether the family of the late former speaker were among those rescued as he did not give their identity.

Daily Trust reports that there has been a spike in kidnapping activities on the Kogi axis of the Abuja-Lokoja and Lokoja-Okene highway with consequent fatalities within the last two months, while many have been abducted along the now dreaded federal route.

Among the recent casualties were an Army captain and two naval officers who met their death in the hands of gunmen along Lokoja-Okene highway.

Obaseki urges Police to rescue victims

Meanwhile, Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has urged the Police to immediately launch an operation to rescue Mrs Zakawana and other relations kidnapped along with her.

Obaseki in a statement by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, said the incident was brought to the attention of security agencies in the state.

“He has ordered the Police Command to ensure that the kidnap victims are rescued.

“The Commissioner of Police has contacted his Kogi State counterpart and leading the rescue operation.

“The governor has ensured that the police gets all the necessary support to track down the kidnappers and fast-track the safe rescue of the victims,” he said..

Like this: Like Loading...