Gunmen kill 11 persons in Kaduna attack, 24 hours after 21 were killed

At least 11 people have been reported killed by gunmen in another attack in Gora Gan village of Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The latest attack comes barely 24 hours after 21 people were killed by bandits at Kukum Daji village in neighbouring Kaura Local Government Area.

Police authorities are yet to confirm the latest attack, but the Chairman of Zango Kataf Local government Area, Ezekiel Manzah, said the attack happened Monday evening.

The attack was carried out by gunmen suspected to be members of a Fulani militia.

Manzah said 11 bodies have been recovered while several others are still missing.

The council chairman is worried that the gunmen stormed the village despite a curfew imposed by the Kaduna State government.

Only last week, 24 people were killed by bandits in what seemed like coordinated attacks in three communities of Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

