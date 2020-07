Gunmen killed 14 villagers in central Nigeria’s Kogi state on Wednesday, police said, blaming the attack on communal violence. The night-time attack on Agbudu village in Koton-Karfe area also left six people seriously injured, said state police commissioner Ede Ayuba in a statement. “I was there and I was part of those who picked up […]

