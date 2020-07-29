Gunmen Kill Entire Family of 13 in Kogi

On Wednesday, July 29, 13 members of the same family were killed by suspected bandits in an early morning attack in Agudu, a community in Bassa, Kogi/koton-karfe LGA of Kogi State.

Kogi Commissioner of Police Ede Ayuba confirmed this to reporters on Wednesday.

He added another person was also killed while six persons who sustained varying degree of injuries were evacuated to medical facilities.

The CP, who added on receiving the distress call, he immediately moved to the scene, however said the bandits had left the scene before their arrival.

He said normally has however been restored to the area.

The CP noted the attack could have been triggered by an alleged long communal dispute in the community.

He described the attack as unfornate “for a man to lose his life and 12 other members of his immediate family leaving a son as survivor calls for concerns.”

He also the killers of Innocent Ofodile, owner of popular Chucks Supermarket in Lokoja, who was killed along the Lokoja-Abuja highway have been arrested.

He said one Vincent Omogor was arrested after the incident whose confessions led to the arrest of other cohorts who remain at large carried out the dastardly act.

According to Omogor, the gang carried out the killing on the order of one of his shop attendants, who complained of not being attended to when he approached the deceased for financial assistance when his father died.

Like this: Like Loading...