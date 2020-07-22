Gunmen kill policeman, kidnap four Chinese in C’River

By Nsa Gill, Calabar

A policeman attached to a construction company, Danatrite Construction Company in Oban, Akamkpa local government area of Cross River State, has been killed by gunmen.

The gunmen also kidnapped four foreign workers of the company.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident, which happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

She said the Police Command has mobilised security to the area but details of the incident were yet to come to her desk.

Sources gave the names of the kidnapped workers believed to be Chinese as Kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing.

