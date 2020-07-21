Gunmen kill village head, nine others in Kaduna

AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Twenty four hours after 21 youths were shot to death at a wedding in Kukum Daji Village of Kaura Local Government, gunmen invaded Gora Gan village in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing the Village Head and nine others.

Eyewitnesses said that, the gunmen numbering about 20 invaded the village around 7.10 on Monday night and started shooting sporadically.

Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria of Zango-Kataf LGA, Pastor Isaac Ango-Makama, who confirmed the incident, said several houses were burnt during the attack.

He said corpses of victims were deposited at the Zonkwa General Hospital morgue while the injured were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

“The villagers are still searching for their missing loved ones,” the cleric said.

The Secretary of the Mercy Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, Zonkwa, Ezekiel James said they were in dire need aides to cater for the displaced persons.

James added that IDPs camp was daily receiving victims who had been displaced following persistent attacks on neighbouring villages.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has condemned the attack, saying that the spate of attacks on villages of Southern Kaduna was unacceptable.

The party’s state Publicity Secretary, Abraham Catoh in the statement, said the state governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai was not doing enough to curb the insecurity in the state.

When sought after for confirmation, Kaduna State Police Command’s. Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige did not respond to calls put across to him.

