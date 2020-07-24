Gunmen kill woman in Taraba village

There was pandemonium at Sabongida village of Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State following the killing of a Tiv woman by gunmen.

The woman, identified as Madam Gbawaruum, was killed in her restaurant at about 7 pm which resulted in the pandemonium.

It was gathered that the gunmen, about four in number, entered the restaurant located along Jalingo-Wukari road and one of them shot the woman seven times on her chest.

The woman, it was learnt, died instantly while the gunmen left the restaurant.

A resident, Malam Yakubu Sule, told Daily Trust in a telephone interview that the gunmen also went to a nearby village and robbed some people at a drinking joint.

He said the killing of the popular food seller had heightened tension in the town as residents went indoors for fear of more attacks.

Sabongida village, it was gathered, came under attack by suspected kidnappers few months ago and vigilantes had to intensity security vigilance in the village.

Police spokesman DSP David Misal confirmed the incident.

