Gwagwalada flood victims get palliative 

From Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration has donated food items to affected communities in response to last week’s massive destruction of lives and property in Gwagwalada Area Council of Abuja as a result of heavy rainfall.

Six persons died in the incident.

Also, the administration has assured victims that there are plans to assist them in the provision of household utensils and building materials, after relevant government agencies might have ascertained the level of destruction and number of homes affected.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who gave this assurance when she visited victims of the affected communities, however, warned that residents should stay off waterways to avoid future occurrence.

Aliyu, who visited the scene alongside other management staff also stressed the need for residents to be mindful of their environment, adding that the Environmental Protection Agency and FCT Development Control should be notified when building on waterways.

“But this is also telling us to be mindful of the environment and also the Environmental Protection Agency and FCT Development Control must be up and doing to also look at where waste and refuse are being dumped.

Most times, our actions constitute 75 per cent of blockages in our drainages. Let say that if we have two of this kind of occurrence in a year, the burden will be so much for the people. NEMA to address other emergency problems.

