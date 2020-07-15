The official Twitter accounts of Apple, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others were hijacked on Wednesday by scammers trying to dupe people into sending cryptocurrency bitcoin in the hope of doubling their money. Twitter posts, which have been deleted, were fired off from an array of high-profile accounts telling people they had 30 minutes to […]

The post Hackers hijack Twitter accounts belonging to Bezos, Apple, Musk, Gates appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...