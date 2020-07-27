Halep pulls out of Palermo WTA tournament

World No 2 Simona Halep announced on Sunday that she will not compete in the Palermo WTA event, which will mark the season’s resumption after a five-month coronavirus suspension.

“Given the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in Romania and my anxieties around international air travel at this time, I have made the tough decision to withdraw from Palermo,” Wimbledon champion Halep said on Twitter.

“I want to thank the tournament director and the Italian ministry of health for all efforts on my behalf.”

Organisers had been seeking an exemption for the 28-year-old former world No 1 following travel ban imposed by Italian authorities.

Like this: Like Loading...