Harden hits 31 as Rockets take down Grizzlies

James Harden scored 31 points to lead the Houston Rockets to victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in a restart scrimmage.

The Houston Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 119-104, in a restart scrimmage in Orlando on Sunday.

James Harden led the Rockets with 31 points on 7-of-15 shooting, in 36 minutes of action.

Russell Westbrook tallied eight points, six rebounds and five assists, while shooting 3-of-14 from the field.

The Rockets hit a last-second three-pointer to end the first quarter and take a three-point lead into the second. The Grizzlies kept it close in the second and held a two-point lead late in the quarter. But the Rockets closed the half on a 15-4 run to take a nine-point lead into half-time.

The Grizzlies came out on fire in the second half, outscoring the Rockets 37-20 in the third quarter, taking an 87-79 lead into the final frame.

However, the Rockets rallied in the fourth, outscoring the Grizzlies 40-17 in the period to earn the victory.

Seven players scored in double digits for the Grizzlies, including all five starters. Ja Morant led the way with 17 points in 31 minutes.

