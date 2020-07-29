He Calls me a Prostitute, Beats me and Compares me to a Pig, Woman Tells Court

A mother of three, Oluwayemisi Ajakaye, on Wednesday sought dissolution of her 12-year-old marriage to husband, Segun, at a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on grounds that he compares her to a pig.

In her testimony in court, she said:” he also calls me a goat and a prostitute. He beats me and I have evidence of the injuries he has inflicted on me.

”He accuses me of falsely of infidelity. For many years now, Segun never allowed me a moment’s rest. He accuses me of sleeping with my siblings, neighbours in the market and even our Pastor”.

She alleged that Segun calls her mother on phone, threatening to kill her in their presence.

However, the respondent, was neither present nor represented in court to defend the allegations leveled against him.

The bailiff informed the Arbitrators that Segun was duly served hearing notices on three separate occasions.

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the Court, led two other arbitrators; Alhaji Suleiman Apanpa and Alhaji Rafiu Raji, to grant the petitioner’s prayers.

Odunade awarded custody of the three children to the petitioner and ordered Segun to pay a monthly allowance of N15,000 for the children’s upkeep.

Meanwhile, a businessman, Eddy Williams, on Wednesday prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his six year-old marriage to estranged wife, Gloria, on grounds that she has refused to get pregnant and wants to take over his property.

Testifying in court, Williams said:” I decided to call it quits with Gloria because she has made up her mind to illegally claim my property even when she doesn’t merit it.

”Gloria has refused to get pregnant for me. This is to my disadvantage because she has four children from her first husband.

”She has taken over my buildings, documents; Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), land agreement and building plan.She has been sleeping with different men around town.

“`Gloria is stout hearted because whenever she does something wrong and I advise her, she prefers to maintain her stand,” Eddy said.

Gloria consented to the suit, but denied ever stealing her husband’s land and building documents.

She argued that the reason why Williams wanted her out was because she was not interested in joining him in his business.

“Eddy runs a beer with a prostitute and that woman and I usually fight. Before marrying him, I made it clear that I do not want to give birth again because I have four children and he agreed to that,” Gloria said.

In his judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court who led two other Arbitrators; Alhaji Suleiman Appanpa and Alhaji Rafiu Raji, held that there was no more love between the couple.

Odunade dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.

He ordered Gloria to vacate Williams’ home.

The arbitrator ordered the petitioner to pay N12, 000 to the respondent to rent an apartment for a year and another N3,000 to enable her move her things.

