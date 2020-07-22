He loved Nigeria with uncompromising passion – Tinubu

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, expressed sadness over Funtua’s death, describing it as a saddening national loss.

Tinubu, in a statement, described the late nationalist newspaper publisher as a rare individual of immense talents, abilities and generosity. “We spoke but two days before, as we often do. He spoke vibrantly, with his trademark logic and deep knowledge. We ended our conversation agreeing to resume soon again. There was no indication that this would be our last talk. I had the distinct honour of knowing this man for many years. Malam Funtua loved our nation with uncompromising passion having served Nigeria with dedication and commitment at different times in many important capacities,”

“He wanted the best for Nigeria and its people and worked diligently in his private capacity to advance the course of Nigeria. As a long-time friend, associate and in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, he served as a strong buttress of support for the president and for his progressive administration,” he said while he commiserated with President Buhari,” he said.

