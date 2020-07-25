There are fears that the health sector and efforts to contain the deadly Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) might collapse as resident doctors may resume their suspended strike soon.

The post Health sector nears collapse as FG neglects resident doctors’ demands appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Health sector nears collapse as FG neglects resident doctors’ demands appeared first on Breaking News.

The post Health sector nears collapse as FG neglects resident doctors’ demands appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...