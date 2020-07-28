Herbalist, 4 robbery suspects held for terrorising Ogun community

Police in Ogun State have arrested a herbalist and four other robbery suspects for allegedly terrorising Osiele community in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were identified as Dayo Ajala, 39; Ismaila Badmus, 35; Joseph Sunday, 24; Chuckwuemeka Paul, 27 and Okikiola Adeshina, 47, who is their herbalist.

They were reportedly arrested following information received by the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) operatives on their hideout at the Odeda area.

A statement by the Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta, on Monday, said the officer in charge of SARS, Tijani Muhammed, led his men to the area and cordoned off the hideout.

“At the end of the operation, four members of the gang were apprehended, which led to the arrest of their herbalist who claimed that he was their godfather that used to fortify them spiritually whenever they were going for operation and also used to initiate new members into their fold,” the statement said.

