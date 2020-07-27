Herbalist, robbery suspects arrested for terrorizing Ogun community

Police in Ogun State have arrested an herbalist and four other robbery suspects for allegedly terrorising Osiele community in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects; Dayo Ajala (39 years); Ismaila Badmus ( 35 years); Joseph Sunday (24 years); Chuckwuemeka Paul (27 years) and 46 year – old Okikiola Adeshina who is their herbalist.

They were reportedly arrested following information received by the SARS operatives about their hideout at Odeda area.

A statement by the Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta on Monday, said the Officer in Charge of SARS, Tijani Muhammed immediately led his men to the area and cordoned off the hideout.

“At the end of the operation, four members of the gang were apprehended; their arrest led to the arrest of their herbalist.

“The herbalist claimed that he is their (suspects) godfather that used to fortify them spiritually whenever they are going out for operation and also used to initiate new members into their fold,” the statement said.

According to him, items recovered from the suspects are; one double-barrel locally made short gun, one battle axe, two knives and assorted dangerous charms.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward A. Ajogun had ordered a full-scale investigation into the activities of the suspects with the view to prosecuting them diligently.

