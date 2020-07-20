Heritage Bank upgrades HB ‘Padie’ Mobile App for easy access to banking services

Heritage Bank Plc has upgraded its HB ‘Padie’ mobile application to HB ‘Padie’ 2.0, which comes with new improved features for convenient, quick, secure and affordable way for seamless 24/7 banking transaction.

The HB ‘Padie’ 2.0 app has been redesigned and relaunched with new improved multi-functional feature and game-changing innovation that leverages customers to ease accessibility to funds and improve the standard of living. This is poised to enable customers’ card management in connecting all bank accounts with their Debit Card details or account holder information.

The banking app which is squarely targeted at customers across board and embedded with improved security and self-service features allow the customers to open accounts from comfort of their zones.

HB ‘Padie’ 2.0 combines digital transactions and community lifestyle payments that empower customers with the power to build their world and perform digital transactions how they want.

The platform possesses other numerous benefits, as one of these is an enabler for foreign exchange transfer with speed and convenience you need all in one.

The platform enables customers and small business account holders key into electronic payment system easily, efficient collections, bills payment, mobile virtual top-up, funds transfer, balance enquiry and many more.

Other added features include frequent transaction; dashboard flexibility and personalization, which involve profile management-the HB ‘Padie’ 2.0 can be customized by the user by adding any profile picture of choice, whilst the customers can retain and delete beneficiaries without having to repeatedly enter the recipients’ account details.

The HB ‘Padie’ 2.0 platform also allows customers to monitor their spending patterns, as it shows the inflow and outflow of funds on their account.

To further improve banking experience and make access of funds easier, Heritage Bank launched its USSD code *745#.

According to the bank, it does not require a smartphone or data and would induce an improved banking experience.

The bank said to register for the service, customers should dial, *745# account number* last 6 digits on the customer’s debit card# and follow the voice prompt.”

To ensure seamless banking transactions, the bank explained that customers are constantly communicated to, to also adopt its available 24/7 alternate electronic channel.

“We have encouraged our customers to adopt the self-service platforms like *745*0# for balance enquiry, Funds Transfer (Within Heritage Bank): *745*1*Amount*Account Number#, self-airtime recharge: *745*Amount#, third party airtime recharge: *745*Amount*Mobile Number# and change pin: *745*00#.”

