Hon Idagbo felicitates with Muslim faithful on Eid-el Kabir

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Member representing Bekwarra, Obudu and Obanliku Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Legor Idagbo, Friday, felicitated with Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across the world on Eid-El Kabir.

Idagbo who is the Chairman, House Committee on Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring, stated this in his Sallah message signed by him, urged Muslim brothers and sisters across the country to use the Eid-el Kabir festival to pray for peace, love and unity of the country amid the ravaging global pandemic, COVID-19.

He also called on Muslims to emulate the life of Prophet Ibrahim who almost sacrificed his son but was stopped by Allah to use a ram in place of his son, by promoting love and unity including tolerance with the situation the country finds herself in the wake of economic challenges and insecurity.

He also stressed that Muslims across the nation and his constituents should live in love, embrace peace and be pursue unity for development to thrive, and pledged to carry everyone along in his representation at the National Assembly.

He said: “I join my Muslim brothers and sisters to celebrate Eid-el Kabir, the Festival of Sacrifice, which symbolizes an act of obedience to Almighty Allah.

“It is indeed a great moment especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is shaking existence of humanity. But never mind, it shall be over.

“I also use this opportunity of the Eid El Kabir celebration by our Muslim brothers and sisters to call on all Nigerians to shun hate and all forms of wickedness resulting in kidnapping, killings and different shades of criminality.

“Let us allow love to lead the way, live sacrificial lives and imbibe the spirit of forgiveness as thought and practised by the Prophet of God. We should tolerate one another and stop fanning the embers of hate, violence and division.

“We should also practice our religion with respect for one another’s beliefs and stand as one to move this country forward.”

The lawmaker also urged them to pray for God’s intervention on COVID-19 pandemic in order to restore health to the land and bring it to an end and for the economy to stabilise for the well being of Nigerians.

Meanwhile, he (Idagbo) maintained and assured that the NASS will continue to work harmoniously with the Executive to ensure equitable distribution of developmental projects initiated by the Federal Government.

“For my Federal Constituency of Bekwarra, Obudu, Obanliku in Cross River State which I am privileged to represent the good and great people at this time, I will say you should expect more from me as I am totally committed to serve you even more better”, he stated.

