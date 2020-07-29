Househelp, one other to die by hanging over murder

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced one Telema Amaso, a househelp to death by hanging for the murdering her aunty late Helen Ibiba Bobmauel.

Helen was strangled to death in 2013, at her residence in Woji axis of Port Harcourt and Amaso, the househelp, was fingered in the murder.

Amaso and one Ndubuisi Chukwuemeka were tried for murder, conspiracy to murder and stealing; but, conspiracy to murder was struck out and accessory to the fact of murder to the second defendant.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Silverline Iragonima, convicted the first and second defendants based on the overwhelming evidence against them before the court including the confessional statements given to the police which indicted them.

Iragonima said even though the first defendant, Amaso, denied and retracted her confessional statements, she failed to convince the court that she never committed the crime.

Iragonima said the court found Chukwuemeka guilty because his claims that he never knew that the first defendant has committed the crime, did not convince the court to discharge him of the offence.

It will be recalled that the duo, Amaso and Chukwuemeka, were arrested on September 17, 2013, shortly after it was found out that Mrs. Ibiba Bobmanuel had been murdered and her property worth N5 million including Hyundai Elantra saloon car, laptop and phone taken away from her house by the first defendant, who was assisted by Chukwuemeka.

